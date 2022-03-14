LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
GAFTA default clause and damages for non-acceptance of goods (Sharp v Viterra)

Published on: 14 March 2022
Commercial analysis: Approximately 80% of the world’s grain trade is conducted using GAFTA standard form contracts; and the GAFTA default clause, with immaterial variations, appears in 64 out of the approximately 78 GAFTA contracts currently in use. The Commercial Court’s decision in Sharp Corp Ltd v Viterra BV provides the first direct authority on the quantification of damages under sub-clause (c) of the default clause for non-acceptance of goods by the buyer, in particular on the determination of ‘the actual or estimated value of the goods, on the date of default’ under that sub-clause. In that case, Mrs Justice Cockerill upheld the GAFTA Appeal Board’s valuation of the unaccepted goods left on the seller’s hands based on the cost, on the date of default, of buying identical goods at their port of origin plus the freight to transport them to their destination, in preference to their value in the domestic market at that destination, where they were in fact located and available for resale on the date of default. Written by Chirag Karia QC, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

