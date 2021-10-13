LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
G-20 trade chiefs still committed to WTO but seek changes

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Trade ministers for the G-20 nations endorsed sweeping changes to the World Trade Organization (WTO), including reshaping its legal wing, while pledging their support for the Geneva-based institution. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

