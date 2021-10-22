LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Future of UK transnational enforcement is uncertain

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Future of UK transnational enforcement is uncertain
  • Opt-Outs and Opt-Ins: the UK in the EU
  • The importance of data
  • Brexit and Europol: the UK's journey
  • Casualty of a hard Brexit?
  • The glass half full perspective
  • Freedom to do what?
  • The changes on the table
  • Have cake and eat it?

Article summary

Law360, London: Few would consider it controversial to press for the closest possible working arrangements between European police forces in tackling transnational crime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

