- Future of e-signatures for real estate, corporate and finance transactions
- What was the background to the publication of the guides and checklists?
- What have been the key issues to date with the use of electronic signatures and electronic signing platforms in each of your practice areas?
- How do you see the guides and checklists being used in practice?
- What are the key points of common ground between the three documents?
- How do the specific requirements of each of your practice areas impact on the differences between the guides/checklists?
- In a post-pandemic world, do you think that there will be a permanent shift whereby electronic signatures and the use of electronic signing platforms become the norm?
Article summary
Real Estate, Corporate and Finance analysis: Katherine Crowley (KC) of Womble Bond Dickinson, Dominic Sedghi (DS) of Macfarlanes and Jamini Raja (JR) of Addleshaw Goddard consider the publication of the guides and checklists on the use of e-signatures, as well as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and what the future holds for e-signatures.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.