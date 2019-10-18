Further reform for the damages based agreements regulation

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Damages Based Agreements Regulations Reform Project 2019 held a conference on Thursday 17th October to present the newly drafted 2019 Damages-based Agreements Regulations (2019 DBA Regulations). Drafted by Professor Rachael Mulheron and Nicolas Bacon QC, who were invited by the Ministry of Justice to conduct an independent review of the existing Damages-Based Agreement Regulations 2013 (2013 DBA Regulations), the draft regulations mark a significant shift in approach with some key changes intended to address the criticisms levelled at the existing regulations. Feedback on the 2019 DBA Regulations is welcome and must be provided by Friday, 15 November 2019. or to read the full analysis.