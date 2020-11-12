Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Waste producer responsibility regimes / Packaging waste

Legal News

Further provisions for draft Finance Bill 2021—tax analysis

Further provisions for draft Finance Bill 2021—tax analysis
Published on: 12 November 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Further provisions for draft Finance Bill 2021—tax analysis
  • Business and enterprise
  • MTD for corporation tax
  • Preventing abuse of research and development (R&D) tax relief for small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
  • Real estate
  • Tackling construction industry scheme abuse
  • Finance
  • Amendments to the hybrid regime for corporation tax
  • Taxation impacts arising from the withdrawal of LIBOR
  • Tax administration
    • More...

Article summary

Tax analysis: The government has published further draft legislation for Finance Bill 2021 (FB 2021) (previously referred to as Finance Bill 2020–21), together with accompanying explanatory notes, responses to consultations and other supporting documents. The majority of the provisions, including the new plastic packaging tax, were previously announced. There is also a new consultation on making tax digital (MTD) for corporation tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More