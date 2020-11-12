- Further provisions for draft Finance Bill 2021—tax analysis
- Business and enterprise
- MTD for corporation tax
- Preventing abuse of research and development (R&D) tax relief for small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
- Real estate
- Tackling construction industry scheme abuse
- Finance
- Amendments to the hybrid regime for corporation tax
- Taxation impacts arising from the withdrawal of LIBOR
- Tax administration
- Raising standards in the tax advice market
- Promoters of tax avoidance—future consultation
- Indirect taxes
- New plastic packaging tax to be established
Article summary
Tax analysis: The government has published further draft legislation for Finance Bill 2021 (FB 2021) (previously referred to as Finance Bill 2020–21), together with accompanying explanatory notes, responses to consultations and other supporting documents. The majority of the provisions, including the new plastic packaging tax, were previously announced. There is also a new consultation on making tax digital (MTD) for corporation tax.
