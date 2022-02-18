LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Criminal procedure and evidence / Criminal trials

Legal News

Further guidance on victims of trafficking—AAD, AAH and AAI

Published on: 18 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Further guidance on victims of trafficking—AAD, AAH and AAI
  • What are the practical implications of the case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal (Criminal Division) (The Vice-President, Lord Justice Fulford; Mr Justice Julian Knowles and Sir Nicholas Blake) while hearing three factually unrelated applications for leave to appeal, and appeals, against convictions gave further guidance in relation to the approach of the criminal courts to persons claiming to be victims of trafficking and other forms of modern slavery. The judgment has an impact on the avenues available to those representing alleged victims at first-instance, and on the procedure to be adopted on appeal. Written by Benjamin Douglas-Jones QC and Andrew Johnson, barristers at 5 Paper Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As