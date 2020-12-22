Sign-in Help
Further extension of administrations within the Lehman group (Re Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration))

Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This judgment followed the hearing of a combined application made by five of the companies in the Lehman group to extend the periods of their administrations. They had all been in administration since 2008 or 2009. In each case, the process had been extended on several occasions. Despite the unusual length of these administrations, the court granted the application to extend the administration of four of the companies by two years and of the fifth company by one year. In the circumstances, the complexities that had arisen justified the extensions and there was no objection to them. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

