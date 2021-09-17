LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Further developments on vicarious liability in sexual abuse cases (Blackpool Football Club v DSN)

Published on: 17 September 2021
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The law on vicarious liability is currently in a state of flux, particularly in cases involving sexual abuse. In the latest development, the Court of Appeal in Blackpool Football Club v DSN upheld the football club’s appeal on the basis that it was not responsible for the abuse carried out by someone who was not its employee and over whom it had limited control. The decision is a helpful further guide to the approach likely to be taken by the courts in those cases which involve allegations of vicarious liability in relationships other than employment. Written by Sarah Prager, barrister at 1 Chancery Lane. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

