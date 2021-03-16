Fundamentally dishonest claimant unable to rely on substantial injustice to prevent dismissal of claim (Iddon v Warner)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant lied about how serious her condition was and persuaded others to lie to support her account. The High Court found that the claimant had been fundamentally dishonest in relation to her claim. The court was not persuaded that she would suffer substantial injustice if her claim was dismissed. The claimant did not suffer substantial injustice merely because she would not have the funds to seek the therapies she said she needed. The claimant had used interim payments to purchase her current home and if her claim was dismissed she would have to sell it. However, the court did not believe that the claimant would suffer substantial injustice if dismissing the claim was likely to result in the court ordering her to repay the interim payment. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers. or to read the full analysis.