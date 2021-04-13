Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Establishing legal liability / Claims involving fraud and fundamental dishonesty

Legal News

Fundamental dishonesty—what to plead (Mustard v Flower)

Fundamental dishonesty—what to plead (Mustard v Flower)
Published on: 13 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fundamental dishonesty—what to plead (Mustard v Flower)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Defendants
  • Claimants
  • What was the background?
  • The proposed amendments
  • What did the court decide?
  • Allowed amendment
  • Disallowed amendment
  • Not necessary to plead fundamental dishonesty
    • More...

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Master Davison’s decision in Mustard v Flower & others [2021] EWHC 846 (QB) affirms, per Howlett, that a defendant does not need to plead fundamental dishonesty to make an application under section 57 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 (CJCA 2015) or to disapply qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) on that ground. Further, there is no need, and it is not appropriate, to plead fundamental dishonesty on a contingent or speculative basis. However, the claimant must have sufficient notice and opportunity to deal with the issues that could lead a judge to a finding of fundamental dishonesty. Accordingly, the issues to be explored at trial that may lead to such a finding can and should be set out within the statements of case. Written by Cressida Mawdesley Thomas, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More