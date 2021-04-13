Fundamental dishonesty—what to plead (Mustard v Flower)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Master Davison’s decision in Mustard v Flower & others [2021] EWHC 846 (QB) affirms, per Howlett, that a defendant does not need to plead fundamental dishonesty to make an application under section 57 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 (CJCA 2015) or to disapply qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) on that ground. Further, there is no need, and it is not appropriate, to plead fundamental dishonesty on a contingent or speculative basis. However, the claimant must have sufficient notice and opportunity to deal with the issues that could lead a judge to a finding of fundamental dishonesty. Accordingly, the issues to be explored at trial that may lead to such a finding can and should be set out within the statements of case. Written by Cressida Mawdesley Thomas, barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk. or to read the full analysis.