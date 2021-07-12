menu-search
Fund managers’ green disclosure laws delayed to July 2022, EU Commission says

Published on: 12 июля 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Fund managers’ green-finance disclosure rules will be further delayed by six months until July 2022 as the European Commission says it needs more time to issue lengthy and complex implementing laws, MLex has learned. The move means landmark rules for asset managers will sit in legal limbo for a while longer—but also gives life insurers and mutual funds more time to prepare for obligations that they complain are unclear. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

