LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Property taxes / Stamp duty land tax

Legal News

FTT strikes out taxpayer’s multiple dwellings relief appeal (Smith Homes 9 Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 26 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT strikes out taxpayer’s multiple dwellings relief appeal (Smith Homes 9 Ltd v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Smith Homes 9 Ltd, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) struck out the company’s appeal against a closure notice denying a claim for stamp duty land tax (SDLT) overpayment relief based on the availability of multiple dwellings relief (MDR). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

8 Q&As
View More