FTT rules that the place of supply of educational services is where the supplier belongs (St George’s University Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In St George’s University Ltd v HMRC, the Frist-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that supplies of the overseas elements of a Grenadan university degree which were undertaken in the UK were supplied by the Grenadan university and the place of supply was in Grenada and therefore outside the scope of VAT.
