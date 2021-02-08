Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

FTT rules that the place of supply of educational services is where the supplier belongs (St George’s University Ltd v HMRC)

FTT rules that the place of supply of educational services is where the supplier belongs (St George’s University Ltd v HMRC)
Published on: 08 February 2021
Updated on: 08 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT rules that the place of supply of educational services is where the supplier belongs (St George’s University Ltd v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In St George’s University Ltd v HMRC, the Frist-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that supplies of the overseas elements of a Grenadan university degree which were undertaken in the UK were supplied by the Grenadan university and the place of supply was in Grenada and therefore outside the scope of VAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More