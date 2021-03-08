FTT rules that a VAT group member (other than the representative member) does not make supplies in the course of a business (The Prudential Insurance Company Limited v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In The Prudential Insurance Company Limited v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) allowed the taxpayer’s appeal, finding that although in the VAT world the supply of investment management services to the appellant were treated as supplied when they were invoiced (at a time when the two companies were not part of the same VAT group), in the real world the services were only supplied when the two companies were part of the same VAT group. or to read the full analysis.