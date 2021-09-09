LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
FTT rules on validity of discovery assessments (GC Field & Sons Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In GC Field & Sons Ltd and others v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) allowed the taxpayers’ appeal and found that discovery assessments issued in respect of stamp duty land tax (SDLT) avoidance arrangements were invalid. This was because HMRC had not discharged the burden of proving that either the taxpayers or their advisers had been negligent. The FTT’s decision includes consideration of the meaning of discovery, and the circumstances in which advisers should be regarded as acting ‘on behalf of’ a taxpayer for these purposes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

