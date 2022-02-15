LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

FTT rules on capital gains tax and intangibles relief paid on a transfer between connected parties (Conran and another v HMRC)

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Conran and another, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that the market value of assets transferred from a limited liability partnership to a limited company on incorporation of a business was £1 (and not £8.25m) and therefore the majority partner did not realise a capital gain. It also held that the consideration paid could not be treated as a distribution and that the buyer was not entitled to intangibles relief. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

