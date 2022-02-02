LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FTT rules on capital gain computation on surrender and regrant of lease (The Wakelyn Trust v HMRC)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In The Wakelyn Trust, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that the trust was not entitled to a deduction in its capital gains tax (CGT) computation on the grant of a lease of land for the value of its releasing the previous tenant from an obligation to reinstate the land on the surrender of its lease.  or take a trial to read the full analysis.

