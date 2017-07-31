FTT rules minors are domiciled in UK (Henderson v HMRC)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The First-Tier Tribunal’s (FTT) ruling in the case of Henderson v HMRC is examined by Eesha Arora, senior associate at Maurice Turnor Gardner. The appellants in the case were four minor siblings who appealed against HMRC’s determination that they had been domiciled in the UK since birth, despite the fact that their grandfather had been domiciled in Brazil at the time of their father’s birth in Brazil. or to read the full analysis.