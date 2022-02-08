FTT rules growth securities ownership plans give rise to income tax and NICs obligations (Jones Bros Ruthin v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Jones Bros Ruthin (Civil Engineering) Co Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed the taxpayer companies’ appeals, finding that the payments of money made by each company to employees under a growth securities ownership plan (GSOP) arrangements were taxable as earnings.
