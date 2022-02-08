LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Employment taxes / Employment-related securities

Legal News

FTT rules growth securities ownership plans give rise to income tax and NICs obligations (Jones Bros Ruthin v HMRC)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT rules growth securities ownership plans give rise to income tax and NICs obligations (Jones Bros Ruthin v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Jones Bros Ruthin (Civil Engineering) Co Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed the taxpayer companies’ appeals, finding that the payments of money made by each company to employees under a growth securities ownership plan (GSOP) arrangements were taxable as earnings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As