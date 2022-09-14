LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

FTT rejects taxpayer appeals against denial of SEIS and EIS relief (Coconut Animated Island Ltd v HMRC and Valyrian Bloodstock Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Coconut Animated Island Ltd v HMRC and Valyrian Bloodstock Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed appeals against HMRC notices refusing permission to issue compliance certificates under the seed enterprise investment scheme and enterprise investment scheme (so denying relief to investors under the schemes).

