FTT rejects appeal against loss of pensions fixed protection (Gough v HMRC)

Published on: 10 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT rejects appeal against loss of pensions fixed protection (Gough v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Pensions analysis: The appellant obtained a Certificate for Fixed Protection up to £1.8m in April 2012, but the appellant’s agent continued pension contributions until October 2013. The appellant sought a review of the loss of the 2012 Fixed Protection in light of the Hymanson case which HMRC refused. The appellant appealed to the First-tier Tribunal (FTT), but the FTT struck out the appeal. It held that: a) it was not an appealable decision; and b) had the FTT found there was an appealable decision, the FTT did not have jurisdiction in the circumstances to interfere with HMRC’s decision. Written by Emma Bradley, partner at VWV. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

