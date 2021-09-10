FTT rejects appeal against loss of pensions fixed protection (Gough v HMRC)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The appellant obtained a Certificate for Fixed Protection up to £1.8m in April 2012, but the appellant's agent continued pension contributions until October 2013. The appellant sought a review of the loss of the 2012 Fixed Protection in light of the Hymanson case which HMRC refused. The appellant appealed to the First-tier Tribunal (FTT), but the FTT struck out the appeal. It held that: a) it was not an appealable decision; and b) had the FTT found there was an appealable decision, the FTT did not have jurisdiction in the circumstances to interfere with HMRC's decision.