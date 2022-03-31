LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Anti-avoidance / Follower and accelerated payments notices

Legal News

FTT provides guidance on APN time limits and what constitutes making representations (Exclusive Promotions and Fox v HMRC)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT provides guidance on APN time limits and what constitutes making representations (Exclusive Promotions and Fox v HMRC)
  • First ground: whether the time limit for paying the APNs had started to run
  • Second ground: whether genuine belief in success of JR was a reasonable excuse
  • Third ground: whether interim relief provided a reasonable excuse
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Exclusive Promotions and Fox, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed appeals against penalties for failing to pay the amounts specified in accelerated payment notices (APNs) on time and confirmed that (barring an obvious or gross procedural error) neither a belief in the invalidity of an APN nor being granted interim relief from enforcement of an APN pending resolution of a related judicial review (JR) dispute constitute a reasonable excuse for not paying an APN on time. The FTT also provided guidance that in certain circumstances, HMRC’s failure to consider and respond to representations may mean that the time limit for paying an APN doesn’t begin to run. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

2 Practice notes

Related documents:

2 Practice notes