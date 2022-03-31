FTT provides guidance on APN time limits and what constitutes making representations (Exclusive Promotions and Fox v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Exclusive Promotions and Fox, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed appeals against penalties for failing to pay the amounts specified in accelerated payment notices (APNs) on time and confirmed that (barring an obvious or gross procedural error) neither a belief in the invalidity of an APN nor being granted interim relief from enforcement of an APN pending resolution of a related judicial review (JR) dispute constitute a reasonable excuse for not paying an APN on time. The FTT also provided guidance that in certain circumstances, HMRC’s failure to consider and respond to representations may mean that the time limit for paying an APN doesn’t begin to run. or to read the full analysis.