FTT permits late appeals where HMRC misled the taxpayer about the appeal deadline and made no payment demands (Transwaste Recycling and Aggregates Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Transwaste Recycling and Aggregates Ltd, the taxpayer company applied to the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) for permission to make late appeals against three HMRC decisions—two decisions to refuse deduction of input tax on the basis that transactions were connected with the fraudulent evasion of VAT, and a decision to charge a penalty on the basis that inaccuracies in the company’s VAT returns resulted from its deliberate behaviour. The total amount of VAT and penalties involved was over £600,000. The company was successful in its application and the appeals themselves will now be determined at a later date. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

