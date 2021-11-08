LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FTT—interest paid by UK resident borrower on recurring loans is UK source yearly interest (Hargreaves Property Holdings v HMRC)

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the FTT decide?
  • UK source
  • Yearly interest
  • No double tax relief
  • No UK to UK exemption because UK resident recipient not beneficially entitled to interest
Tax analysis: In Hargreaves, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) (Tax Chamber) decided in favour of HMRC that the interest had a UK source because the borrower was UK tax resident and UK assets and profits funded the interest payments. The FTT also decided that the interest was yearly interest because although the loans were repaid within a year, they were replaced by the same lenders with loans of the same or greater amount.

