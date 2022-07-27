FTT imposes £1m penalty for failure to notify scheme under DOTAS (HMRC v Hyrax Resourcing Ltd)

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Hyrax Resourcing Ltd, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) granted HMRC’s application for a penalty to be imposed on the company for its failure to notify notifiable arrangements under the DOTAS rules.
