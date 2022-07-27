FTT gives strict interpretation to job retention scheme qualifying conditions (Carlick Contract Furniture Ltd v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Carlick Contract Furniture v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that claims under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) could only be made for employees who had been included in an RTI submission by 19 March 2020. Even where individuals had been employed before that date, they would only qualify if a submission had been made to HMRC via RTI on or before that date. or to read the full analysis.