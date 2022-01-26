LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FTT finds supply of accommodation for homeless to be subject to VAT on reduced value (City YMCA London v HMRC)

Published on: 26 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In City YMCA London, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a branch of the YMCA which operated a hostel for young homeless people was supplying accommodation in a ‘similar establishment’ to a hotel for VAT purposes. Consequently, the supply was subject to VAT at the standard rate but VAT was to be calculated by reference to a reduced value under the so-called ’28 day rule’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

