FTT finds supply of accommodation for homeless to be subject to VAT on reduced value (City YMCA London v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In City YMCA London, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a branch of the YMCA which operated a hostel for young homeless people was supplying accommodation in a ‘similar establishment’ to a hotel for VAT purposes. Consequently, the supply was subject to VAT at the standard rate but VAT was to be calculated by reference to a reduced value under the so-called ’28 day rule’. or to read the full analysis.