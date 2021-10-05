FTT finds membership fees charged to Freemasons were not exempt from VAT

Tax analysis: The First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that membership fees paid by Freemasons to the United Grand Lodge of England were not VAT exempt because one of that body’s main aims was not of a ‘philosophical, philanthropic or civic nature’ within the meaning of the exemption in Group 9, Item 1(e) of Schedule 9 of VATA 1994.
