Home / Tax / VAT / VAT basic principles

Legal News

FTT finds membership fees charged to Freemasons were not exempt from VAT

Published on: 05 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT finds membership fees charged to Freemasons were not exempt from VAT
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: The First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that membership fees paid by Freemasons to the United Grand Lodge of England were not VAT exempt because one of that body’s main aims was not of a ‘philosophical, philanthropic or civic nature’ within the meaning of the exemption in Group 9, Item 1(e) of Schedule 9 of VATA 1994. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

