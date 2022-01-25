LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Employment taxes / Earnings and benefits

Legal News

FTT finds car allowance scheme payments fell with employer NICs disregard (Willmott Dixon v HMRC)

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT finds car allowance scheme payments fell with employer NICs disregard (Willmott Dixon v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Wilmott Dixon Holdings Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme were ‘relevant motoring expenditure’ and were disregarded for employer NICs purposes due to the application of the paragraph 7A disregard. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More