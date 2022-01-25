FTT finds car allowance scheme payments fell with employer NICs disregard (Willmott Dixon v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Wilmott Dixon Holdings Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme were ‘relevant motoring expenditure’ and were disregarded for employer NICs purposes due to the application of the paragraph 7A disregard.
