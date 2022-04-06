LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
FTT dismisses Sky presenter’s PSC’s appeal against IR35 determination (McCann Media v HMRC)

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT dismisses Sky presenter’s PSC’s appeal against IR35 determination (McCann Media v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Tax analysis: In McCann Media v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed the taxpayer's appeal against HMRC's conclusion that the arrangements between it and Sky, to provide the services of punditry and co-commentating of former footballer Neil McCann, was an employment arrangement for IR35 purposes.

