FTT determines commentator’s hypothetical contracts were contracts of employment and IR35 applied (Alan Parry Productions v HMRC)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Alan Parry Productions Ltd (APPL), the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed appeals by APPL, the personal service company of Alan Parry, against HMRC determinations and notices in relation to PAYE and National Insurance contributions (NICs) finding that the terms of the hypothetical contract between Mr Parry and the broadcasting company, and the surrounding circumstances, were consistent with a relationship of employment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

