FTT denies third party access to documents before substantial judicial involvement in appeal (Cider of Sweden v HMRC and EY as third party)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Cider of Sweden, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed EY’s application for disclosure to them of various documents (such as the notice of appeal, HMRC’s statement of case and any further pleadings) that had been or would be brought into existence in the context of the main tax proceedings between another taxpayer, Cider of Sweden (CoS), and HMRC. This was because EY had made the application before the hearing was imminent or had even been listed. or to read the full analysis.