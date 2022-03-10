LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance / Disputes with HMRC: appeals

Legal News

FTT denies third party access to documents before substantial judicial involvement in appeal (Cider of Sweden v HMRC and EY as third party)

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT denies third party access to documents before substantial judicial involvement in appeal (Cider of Sweden v HMRC and EY as third party)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Cider of Sweden, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) dismissed EY’s application for disclosure to them of various documents (such as the notice of appeal, HMRC’s statement of case and any further pleadings) that had been or would be brought into existence in the context of the main tax proceedings between another taxpayer, Cider of Sweden (CoS), and HMRC. This was because EY had made the application before the hearing was imminent or had even been listed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
2 Precedents