FTT decides treaty shopping provision did not apply (Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC)

Published on: 02 September 2022
  • FTT decides treaty shopping provision did not apply (Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the FTT decide?
  • Why BLM had no main purpose of taking advantage of the DTT exemption
  • Why SICL had no main purpose of taking advantage of the DTT exemption
  • Meaning of a main purpose within Art 12(5) of the DTT
  • Meaning of a person within Art 12(5) of the DTT
  • Meaning of take advantage
  • Burden of proof
Tax analysis: In Burlington Loan Management, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) allowed the Irish tax resident company’s appeal against HMRC’s refusal to repay UK income tax withheld from interest paid in respect of a debt claim in the administration of Lehman Brothers International (Europe) (LBIE), a debt claim which had been sold by the liquidators of a Cayman Islands resident company to the appellant. The FTT decided the appellant was entitled to the exemption from UK withholding tax provided by the UK-Ireland double tax treaty (DTT) because neither the Cayman seller nor the Irish buyer had a main purpose of taking advantage of the withholding tax exemption provided by the DTT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

