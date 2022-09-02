FTT decides treaty shopping provision did not apply (Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Burlington Loan Management, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) allowed the Irish tax resident company’s appeal against HMRC’s refusal to repay UK income tax withheld from interest paid in respect of a debt claim in the administration of Lehman Brothers International (Europe) (LBIE), a debt claim which had been sold by the liquidators of a Cayman Islands resident company to the appellant. The FTT decided the appellant was entitled to the exemption from UK withholding tax provided by the UK-Ireland double tax treaty (DTT) because neither the Cayman seller nor the Irish buyer had a main purpose of taking advantage of the withholding tax exemption provided by the DTT. or to read the full analysis.