FTT decides primary healthcare services in prisons was single VAT exempt supply (Spectrum Community Health CIC v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Spectrum Community Health CIC v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT), decided against the taxpayer, holding that it had made a single supply of services, which was a VAT exempt supply. The FTT also ruled that the taxpayer did not satisfy the test of a duly recognised establishment of a similar nature to hospital and therefore was not able to obtain some input tax recovery.
