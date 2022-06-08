LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Property taxes / VAT

Legal News

FTT considers VAT treatment of transfer of property (Haymarket Media v HMRC)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT considers VAT treatment of transfer of property (Haymarket Media v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Haymarket Media, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that the sale of a property was not a transfer of a going concern (TOGC) for VAT purposes, because on a true analysis of the transaction, there was not a transfer of a property development business, nor of a property lettings business. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes