Tax / Business structures / Partnerships

FTT considers two cases on the income tax implications of deferred profits in a partnership (Odey Asset Management and others v HMRC; HFFX and others v HMRC)

Published on: 01 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In both cases, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) (Tax) had to consider whether a charge to income tax arose to the members of the partnerships, either as the allocation of the partnership profit share under section 850 of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (ITTOIA 2005), as miscellaneous income under ITTOIA 2005, s 687, or as the sale of occupational income under sections 773–778 of the Income Tax Act 2007 (ITA 2007). Both tribunals approached these provisions, and their application, in the same manner, thereby providing useful guidance for practitioners considering partnership taxation. It was held in both appeals that the members should be subject to tax on the receipt of the sums as miscellaneous income, but that in Odey the other alternatives did not apply, and in HFFX there otherwise would have been a charge under ss 773–778 ITA 2007. This was based on careful contractual analysis and construction, and detailed discussion of the relevant case law. In a complicated area such as partnership taxation, consistent guidance from the FTT, as provided here, should be welcomed by practitioners. This is particularly true in relation to the application of ITTOIA 2005, s 850, and the required level of ‘entitlement’ for there to be a charge. In both cases, the rights of the members fell short of this. Written by Sarah Black, barrister at 11 New Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

