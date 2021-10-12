LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
FTT considers interaction of transfer pricing and DPT (Vitol Aviation v HMRC)

Published on: 12 October 2021
  FTT considers interaction of transfer pricing and DPT (Vitol Aviation v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
Tax analysis: In Vitol Aviation v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) directed HMRC to issue closure notices within 30 days to give effect to transfer pricing adjustments that were also the subject of diverted profits tax (DPT) charging notices.

