FTT allows taxpayer’s application for costs finding HMRC acted unreasonably (Eclipse Consultancy Limited v HMRC)

Published on: 06 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Eclipse Consultancy Ltd v HMR, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) allowed the taxpayer’s application for costs, finding that HMRC had acted unreasonably in continuing to defend the appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

