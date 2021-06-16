menu-search
FSCS pays out £3.75m to wealth firm's clients

Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has revealed it paid out just under £3.75m in compensation to 88 customers who lost out when embattled wealth manager Greyfriars went bust, with most of the payments covering bad pensions transfer advice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

