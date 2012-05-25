Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

FSA and HM Treasury publish draft statutory instrument and near final rules simplifying the EU Prospectus and Transparency Directives

FSA and HM Treasury publish draft statutory instrument and near final rules simplifying the EU Prospectus and Transparency Directives
Published on: 25 May 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FSA and HM Treasury publish draft statutory instrument and near final rules simplifying the EU Prospectus and Transparency Directives

Article summary

The EU Amending Directive 2010/73/EU which introduces measures to simplify the Prospectus and Transparency Directives must be implemented in the UK by 1 July 2012. Ahead of this date, the FSA and HM Treasury have published the draft statutory instrument and near final rules along with responses they received to their December 2011 consultation on this subject. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More