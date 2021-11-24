LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

From obstacles to solutions: putting legal and compliance at the hub of business

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • From obstacles to solutions: putting legal and compliance at the hub of business
  • Tell us a little bit about your background
  • What was the reason behind reorganising and developing the legal team?
  • What factors supported the decision?
  • How have you implemented the changes?
  • What has been the overall outcome of the process so far?
  • And finally, what lessons have you learnt?

Article summary

Joining a business that has previously been through the hands of several private equity owners in a relatively short space of time presents both challenges and opportunities for a legal counsel. Aaron Campbell, Group Head of Legal & Company Secretary at the NCP Group, talks about the benefits of working with a new management team and how important board level buy-in and ongoing dialogue are to successfully repositioning a legal team and risk management function within a business and achieving a culture of compliance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

