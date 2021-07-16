- From chaos comes order—High Court provides procedural guidance on challenging a financial remedy arbitral award (A v A (arbitration guidance))
Family analysis: Suzanne Kingston, consultant and Nicola Rowlings, professional support lawyer at Mills & Reeve LLP consider the decision and guidance given in A v A (arbitration guidance), a case which involved cross-applications following the making of an arbitral award resolving the parties’ financial claims against each other consequent to their divorce. Dismissing the husband’s challenge, the High Court set out guidance on the correct procedure to be adopted where a party seeks to challenge or implement such an award. The High Court concluded that the effect of the decision in Haley v Haley was to make a challenge under Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) redundant. However, the new procedure (closely aligned to a financial remedy appeal) required clarification.
