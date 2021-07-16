menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Pre-action / Non-court dispute resolution

Legal News

From chaos comes order—High Court provides procedural guidance on challenging a financial remedy arbitral award (A v A (arbitration guidance))

Published on: 16 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • From chaos comes order—High Court provides procedural guidance on challenging a financial remedy arbitral award (A v A (arbitration guidance))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Family analysis: Suzanne Kingston, consultant and Nicola Rowlings, professional support lawyer at Mills & Reeve LLP consider the decision and guidance given in A v A (arbitration guidance), a case which involved cross-applications following the making of an arbitral award resolving the parties’ financial claims against each other consequent to their divorce. Dismissing the husband’s challenge, the High Court set out guidance on the correct procedure to be adopted where a party seeks to challenge or implement such an award. The High Court concluded that the effect of the decision in Haley v Haley was to make a challenge under Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) redundant. However, the new procedure (closely aligned to a financial remedy appeal) required clarification. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More