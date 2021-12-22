LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Fresh evidence on appeal of litigant in person at first instance (Williams v Nilsson and another)

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerned the beneficial ownership of a former matrimonial home. At first instance the appellant claimed that she and her ex-husband (prior to his bankruptcy) had reached an agreement about how the equity would be divided, which she said had been acknowledged by her former spouse in earlier financial remedy proceedings. The district judge had indicated that any adjournment to obtain the transcript of the earlier proceedings would likely result in wasted costs and declined to indicate what weight it would carry. On appeal, the High Court allowed the appellant to rely upon the transcript from the earlier proceedings and criticised the lack of assistance which she (as a litigant in person) had been given. The transcript was important enough for the court to find that the appellant and her ex-husband had reached the agreement alleged, and that there was sufficient detriment to give rise to a common intention constructive trust. Written by Christopher Buckingham, barrister at St Philips Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

