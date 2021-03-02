- French regulator CNIL fines data controller and data processor for security breach and sets deadline for cookies compliance
- What’s the fines case about?
- What’s the cookies issue all about?
- What can I do?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: For the first time, the French data protection regulator, the Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL), has fined both a controller and a processor for the same data security breach. The CNIL has also set a deadline for website and mobile applications to meet cookies compliance. Jonathan Armstrong and André Bywater, both commercial lawyers at Cordery with a focus on compliance issues, discuss the implications of this case.
