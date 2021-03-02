Sign-in Help
French regulator CNIL fines data controller and data processor for security breach and sets deadline for cookies compliance

Published on: 02 March 2021
  • French regulator CNIL fines data controller and data processor for security breach and sets deadline for cookies compliance
  • What’s the fines case about?
  • What’s the cookies issue all about?
  • What can I do?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: For the first time, the French data protection regulator, the Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL), has fined both a controller and a processor for the same data security breach. The CNIL has also set a deadline for website and mobile applications to meet cookies compliance. Jonathan Armstrong and André Bywater, both commercial lawyers at Cordery with a focus on compliance issues, discuss the implications of this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

