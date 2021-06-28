French court retains jurisdiction over liability claims against arbitrator (Buzwair Automotive v MG)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Paris Court of Appeal ruled that French courts have jurisdiction over liability claims against arbitrators where the seat of an arbitration was in France, and it is irrelevant if arbitral hearings were held and the arbitrators met in another country. The jurisdiction of the French court is determined pursuant to French national rules of jurisdiction, as, the court held, a liability claim against an arbitrator falls within the arbitration exception of Regulation (EU) 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (recast) (Brussels I (recast)). Written by Gilles Cuniberti, professor of law at the University of Luxembourg. or to read the full analysis.