LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

French Court of Cassation reinstates a decision on jurisdiction in a BIT claim against Venezuela (García v Venezuela)

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • French Court of Cassation reinstates a decision on jurisdiction in a BIT claim against Venezuela (García v Venezuela)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The García v Venezuela saga took another u-turn in a fourth (although still not final) decision by the French courts in the aftermath of the decision on jurisdiction issued by an UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules tribunal under the Spain-Venezuela bilateral investment treaty (BIT). Following two decisions of the Paris Court of Appeal having consistently reprimanded the tribunal for having omitted to consider whether the claimants were Spanish nationals at the time of their investment, the Court of Cassation finally stepped in and observed, explicitly, that the Paris Court of Appeal had been reading in a non-existent additional condition to the application of the arbitration agreement in the BIT. Written by Bachir Carl Sayegh and Max Gino Tintignac, White & Case Paris. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More