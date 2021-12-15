French Court of Cassation reinstates a decision on jurisdiction in a BIT claim against Venezuela (García v Venezuela)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The García v Venezuela saga took another u-turn in a fourth (although still not final) decision by the French courts in the aftermath of the decision on jurisdiction issued by an UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules tribunal under the Spain-Venezuela bilateral investment treaty (BIT). Following two decisions of the Paris Court of Appeal having consistently reprimanded the tribunal for having omitted to consider whether the claimants were Spanish nationals at the time of their investment, the Court of Cassation finally stepped in and observed, explicitly, that the Paris Court of Appeal had been reading in a non-existent additional condition to the application of the arbitration agreement in the BIT. Written by Bachir Carl Sayegh and Max Gino Tintignac, White & Case Paris. or to read the full analysis.