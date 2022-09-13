LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
French Court of Cassation refuses to revive annulled award against Libya (Sorelec v Libya)

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: France's highest court has refused to revive a €452m (US$459m) award issued to French electronic component distributor Sorelec following a dispute with Libya stemming from a school construction contract, counsel for the state said on 9 September 2022.

