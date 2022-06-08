LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

French Court of Cassation confirms Paris Court of Appeal’s decision finding arbitrator in compliance with disclosure obligations (Soletanche v ACT)

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • French Court of Cassation confirms Paris Court of Appeal’s decision finding arbitrator in compliance with disclosure obligations (Soletanche v ACT)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the factual background to the dispute?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 25 May 2022, the French Court of Cassation upheld a Paris Court of Appeal’s ruling that an award rendered by a London-seated International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal was enforceable in France. It held that the arbitrator had not failed to comply with his obligation to disclose any new circumstances likely to affect his independence or impartiality, because the arbitrator had previously brought such circumstances to the attention of the parties, who waived any potential challenge to the tribunal’s constitution, and because they were part of the foreseeable continuation and development of a mandate entrusted to the arbitrator. Written by Camille Martini, associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More