French Court of Cassation confirms Paris Court of Appeal’s decision finding arbitrator in compliance with disclosure obligations (Soletanche v ACT)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 25 May 2022, the French Court of Cassation upheld a Paris Court of Appeal’s ruling that an award rendered by a London-seated International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal was enforceable in France. It held that the arbitrator had not failed to comply with his obligation to disclose any new circumstances likely to affect his independence or impartiality, because the arbitrator had previously brought such circumstances to the attention of the parties, who waived any potential challenge to the tribunal’s constitution, and because they were part of the foreseeable continuation and development of a mandate entrusted to the arbitrator. Written by Camille Martini, associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. or to read the full analysis.