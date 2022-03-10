LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
French Court of Cassation confirms EU and UN sanctions to be considered French mandatory rules forming part of international public policy (TCM FR v Natural Gas Storage Company)

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: The French Court of Cassation upheld the Paris Court of Appeals’ decision to dismiss the annulment action against an award rendered by a Paris-seated International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal on 27 December 2018, in a dispute between the French company SA TCM FR S A, formerly Sofregaz (‘TCM FR’) and the Iranian company National Gas Storage Company (‘NGSC’). TCM FR had challenged the award on all the annulment grounds provided for in article 1520 of the French Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), including because the award was contrary to the French conception of international public policy. In particular, TCM FR alleged that the tribunal had failed to take into account the impact of United States, United Nations (‘UN’) and EU sanctions against Iran on the termination of the contract. The Paris Court of Appeals had dismissed the challenge because it considered, on the one hand, that US sanctions amounted to foreign mandatory rules but were not part of the French conception of international public policy, and, on the other hand, because the contract at issue did not fall within the material and temporal scope of UN and EU sanctions, among other reasons. Consequently, there could be no violation of international public policy. On 9 February 2022, the French Court of Cassation confirmed the Paris court’s decision on the grounds that the violation of international public policy, which had to be effective and concrete, could only be ascertained with regard to the material and temporal scope of the relevant sanctions. Since the Paris Court of Appeals had validly deduced that the award, concerning the execution of a contract concluded in July 2002, did not fall within the scope of the UN and EU sanctions against Iran, the Court of Cassation concluded that the recognition and enforcement of the disputed award was therefore not contrary to international public policy. The interpretation of US sanctions was not at issue before the Court of Cassation. This decision, in line with the Paris Court of Appeals decision in MK Group, provides guidance on the extent to which French courts treat economic sanctions enacted by foreign countries or international organisations as part of the French conception of international public policy. It also sheds light on the issues that may result from the interplay between economic sanctions and international arbitration. Written by Camille Martini, associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

